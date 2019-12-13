Baby Yoda Gifts You’ll Definitely Want For Christmas

Any fan of "The Mandalorian" would love finding one of these items under the Christmas tree.
When Disney+ released the first episode of “The Mandalorian” on November 12, the internet immediately gained a new obsession. The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, became the meme that saved us from the dark side. There’s a dearth of official merchandise available for Canadians, but that just means fans have stepped up to plug the gap.

We’ve gathered ten Baby Yoda gifts that will make you squeal with joy.

Mug

Fact: a morning brew is better spent with Baby Yoda.

Get it here for $19.99.

Ugly Christmas sweater

Technically not an “ugly” sweater since it’s so darn cute.

Get it here for $44.95.

Socks

Is there such a thing as too many socks? The answer is clearly no ― and especially not when they’re covered in an eye-catching all-over print.

Get it here for $27.40.

Crochet doll

Handmade in Regina, this adorable bundle of yarn stands almost four inches tall. You can buy a cuddly Mandalorian from the same store, and get a discount if you order both.

Get it here for $50.

Crochet doll pattern

Why not DIY? So long as you’ve got some mid-level hook knowledge, this Baby Yoda pattern should make a perfect Sunday afternoon project.

Get it here for $6.85.

Cuffed beanie

Just as cozy as a robe and cup of hot soup.

Get it here for $30.84.

Cross-stitch pattern

If you’re feeling crafty, this cross-stitch pattern is beginner-friendly and super festive. This listing is for the design only; you’ll need your own thread and hoop.

Get it here for $5.48.

T-shirt

When two memes become one. This cotton blend shirt is durable and adorable, like the Child himself.

Get it here from $27.56.

Car sticker

Let other drivers know you’re transporting a precious new life with this adorable decal that ships from Quebec.

Get it here for $4.99.

Baby hat

Who doesn’t love the idea of turning their dearest human baby into a Baby Yoda? The hat also comes with a diaper cover and lightsaber, perfect for newborn photo ops.

Get it here from $36.38.

