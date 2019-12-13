Baby Yoda Gifts You’ll Definitely Want For Christmas

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Giphy

When Disney+ released the first episode of “The Mandalorian” on November 12, the internet immediately gained a new obsession. The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, became the meme that saved us from the dark side. There’s a dearth of official merchandise available for Canadians, but that just means fans have stepped up to plug the gap.

We’ve gathered ten Baby Yoda gifts that will make you squeal with joy.

Mug

Etsy

Fact: a morning brew is better spent with Baby Yoda.

Ugly Christmas sweater

Etsy

Technically not an “ugly” sweater since it’s so darn cute.

Socks

Etsy

Is there such a thing as too many socks? The answer is clearly no ― and especially not when they’re covered in an eye-catching all-over print.

Crochet doll

Etsy

Handmade in Regina, this adorable bundle of yarn stands almost four inches tall. You can buy a cuddly Mandalorian from the same store, and get a discount if you order both.

Crochet doll pattern

Etsy

Why not DIY? So long as you’ve got some mid-level hook knowledge, this Baby Yoda pattern should make a perfect Sunday afternoon project.

Cuffed beanie

Etsy

Just as cozy as a robe and cup of hot soup.

Cross-stitch pattern

Etsy

If you’re feeling crafty, this cross-stitch pattern is beginner-friendly and super festive. This listing is for the design only; you’ll need your own thread and hoop.

T-shirt

Etsy

When two memes become one. This cotton blend shirt is durable and adorable, like the Child himself.

Car sticker

Etsy

Let other drivers know you’re transporting a precious new life with this adorable decal that ships from Quebec.

Baby hat

Etsy