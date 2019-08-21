JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images Today's parents feel a lot of pressure to cook elaborate meals, even when they don't have time, which many don't.

Hey, remember the '80s and early '90s, when parents could serve their kids a bowl of Zoodles and a grilled cheese sandwich for dinner, which the kids ate off of TV trays while enjoying an episode of "The Simpsons" (if they had cool parents, the 6 p.m. news if not) and no one questioned anyone's decisions? How exactly did those same kids grow up, become parents, and suddenly feel the need to stay up to midnight batch-cooking whole-grain casseroles and packing elaborate no-waste lunches, as if their very worth as parents was being determined by the meals they place in front of their children each day?

"It's closing in on 8 p.m. and we both know you're not going to eat this, but good job with that fine dice, sweetie."

Meanwhile, the new Canada Food Guide tells us we should be eating more whole grains and plant-based foods ... which is great ... until you find yourself prepping a Pinterest-worthy white bean chili at 11:30 p.m. on a Wednesday, even though you and your kids both know they'd rather eat chicken fingers. "What I think sometimes the messages lose track of is the fact that there is so much hard work involved behind the scenes in getting a meal on the table," Douglas said. "It's not like there's some meal-time fairy godmother. There's somebody in the family who is doing that heavy lifting of getting groceries home and making the meals." Let go of dinnertime guilt So what's a stressed-out parent to do? The kids still need to eat (and so do you, for that matter). While the benefits of sitting down for healthy, home-cooked meals are definitely desirable and well-documented, it's important to remember you don't need to achieve that target every day, Douglas said. And it's OK to cut yourself some slack as busy school-time schedules come into play. "We have to lower our own expectations about what it means to do a good job on the meal-preparation front, and also be a little more flexible," she said.

It’s the time spent together, not necessarily the food, that is most beneficial for kids, Douglas added. Plus, kids often appreciate simple foods more than fancy recipes. Canned soup and grilled cheese might seem lazy to you, but could be your kid’s favourite meal that week. Own it! As well, sitting down for dinner every night just isn’t feasible for a lot of families, where a parent may work shifts or have more than one job. And you shouldn’t feel guilty about that. “Look for other ways to connect around food. Maybe it’s breakfast on the weekend,” Douglas said. Simplify school lunches, while you’re at it No one would fault a parent for feeling stressed about school lunches. Today’s lunches not only often need to be nut-free (which, for the record, is a good thing to protect kids with allergies) and sometimes waste-free (again, great for the environment, but stock up on that Tupperware), but are often scrutinized by school admin for their healthfulness. Plus, you probably want your kid to be excited about their meal! But that doesn’t mean you need to overdo it. Again, it’s all about balance. “Aim for balanced lunches most of the time,” Carol Harrison, a Toronto-based registered Dietitian who runs the website “Yummy Lunch Club,” told HuffPost Canada in an email.

A healthy lunch doesn't need to be complicated.

Keep it simple. If your kid prefers fruit, send fruit at lunch, and try to work in vegetables at dinner. Make sure there’s a protein like beef, fish, cheese, or eggs, and add some plant-based options into the mix like beans, hummus and edamame for fiber. Voila. “It all comes down to working smarter, not longer in the kitchen,” Harrison said. She suggests using dinner prep time to get started on lunches. Make extra steak at dinner knowing you’ll use it in a beef and bean wrap, Harrison said, or cut dinner quesadillas into wedges for lunch. When cutting up veggies for dinner, leave aside extra.

Quesadillas make a great lunch.