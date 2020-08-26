Ottawa Pumping Extra $2 Billion Into Safe Back-To-School Funding

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen here in Brockville, Ont., on Aug. 21, 2020. Trudeau says parents shouldn't be losing sleep over their children returning to school in September.

OTTAWA — The federal government is providing up to $2 billion in additional funding to help provinces and territories ensure that kids can safely return to class this fall.

The money is on top of $19 billion Ottawa has already promised provinces and territories to help them cope with the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their economies and health-care systems.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says children must be safe in their classrooms and parents shouldn’t be losing sleep over this.