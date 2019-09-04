SDI Productions via Getty Images Those adorable "first day" pics are actually slowing down traffic.

Got a kid going back to school? Great! PICS OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN.

The first-day-of-school photo has become a social media milestone marked by what probably seems like every single parent in your news feed. While taking photos of kids as they head off to school is nothing new (although we might cringe at our 1990s puffer jackets, bad bangs, and neon “Saved By The Bell” backpacks immortalized in our own parents’ photo albums), social media has taken the trend to new heights.

For the record, we are 100 per cent all for it. Spam those newsfeeds, parents! You can and should be proud of your kid’s achievements, and your own in keeping that child alive and thriving for another year.

But for the love of god, don’t delay traffic in your efforts to get those “likes.” That’s what happened in the Niagara region of Ontario Tuesday, where school officials say one bus route to school was delayed by 30 minutes, and several others by 10 to 20 ... thanks in part to parents taking pics at bus stops.

