Steve Biro just captured what makes the great outdoors great.

The amateur photographer, who’s based in Windsor, Ont. took an awesome photo recently of a bald eagle flying over a pond at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy in Vittoria, Ont.

The symmetry between the reflection and the majestic bird defiantly gazing into the camera put the pic over the top. And it almost didn’t happen.

“I was feeling blah about a three-hour drive each way but decided to suck it up and go anyway,” Biro told For The Win. “Then I ended up getting one of the best shots of my life.”

Check it out: