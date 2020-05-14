Chris Young/The Canadian Press Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz pauses while speaking in Toronto, Thurs. March 5, 2020.

Canadian consumer debt was already near record levels before COVID-19 hit, but the economic shock from the shutdowns will push it to its highest levels ever, a new TD Bank report says. The warning came the same day as the Bank of Canada’s latest financial system review, which said the longer the pandemic’s economic shock lasts, the higher the risk that Canadian households will become insolvent. Watch: Keep accepting cash, Bank of Canada urges retailers. Story continues below.

Canadians will pull back on new borrowing this year, putting the retail economy at risk, TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva predicted in a report issued Thursday. But many households are seeing shrinking incomes, even as their debt levels remain the same, or grow. Household debt, as a share of income, will rise to an all time high of $1.85 in debt for every dollar of disposable income. Its previous high was around $1.78.

TD Economics This chart from TD Economics shows a forecasted increase in Canadians' debt-to-income levels in the coming year.

That debt will come down quickly as Canadians pull back on spending, Bushmeneva predicted, but it will still remain above last year’s already elevated levels for some time. “We expect it will take until at least the second half of 2021 for the unemployment rate to return to its pre-crisis level, suggesting that the economic pain will linger for some time to come,” she wrote. In its review, the Bank of Canada raised concerns that household debt levels are likely to rise and become acute for those whose incomes don’t fully recover from the pandemic. “We entered this global health crisis with a strong economy and resilient financial system. This will support the recovery,” bank governor Stephen Poloz is quoted as saying in the review. “But we know that debt levels are going to rise, so the right combination of economic policies will be important too.”