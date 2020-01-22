Bank Of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate At 1.75%

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS The Bank of Canada is seen here in Ottawa on April 24, 2019. The central bank says global uncertainty could be affecting Canada more than previously predicted.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent and forecasting a slower-than-expected start for the Canadian economy in 2020. The central bank says in its latest forecast that the Canadian economy will grow by 1.6 per cent this year, down 0.1 of a percentage point from its projection in October. While some of the slowdown late last year is being chalked up to a strike at CN Rail and an outage at the Keystone pipeline, the central bank says the weaker figures could also signal that global uncertainty is affecting Canada more than previously predicted. Watch: The Bank of Canada’s governor said last month he expects interest rates to remain low globally. Story continues below.

The picture the bank painted in its report Wednesday was a sharp contrast from its last look at the economy, when a degree of domestic resilience remained in spite of weaker data points outside Canada’s borders. There is “considerable uncertainty” about how long household spending may stay soft, the report said, as households are expected to be more cautious with their spending decisions and save more in the face of high levels of debt — all this despite a federal tax cut that kicked in on Jan. 1 and growth in wages. The bank suggested weakness in the manufacturing sector and a tightening of provincial purse strings may have a dampening effect on the economy.