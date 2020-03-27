Blair Gable / Reuters Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz foreground, next to Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins at a news conference in Ottawa, Jan. 22, 2020.

OTTAWA ― The Bank of Canada cut its key interest target by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled rate announcement Friday.

The central bank said its decision to lower rates is aimed at cushioning the economic shocks from COVID-19 and a sharp drop in oil prices by easing the cost of borrowing.

It added that providing credit in the economy for businesses that need it should help lay the foundation for the economy’s return to normalcy.

The interest rate cut takes the key rate to what the central bank referred to as “its effective lower bound,” or the lowest level that rates can be set.

