A. DAGLI ORTI/DEA via Getty Images This $1,000 Canadian bank note, which features Queen Elizabeth, was issued in 1988. The Bank of Canada decided to stop issuing the bank note in 2000.

Some rarely used Canadian bank notes are becoming a thing of the past with the Bank of Canada’s recent announcement of a change to their legal tender status.

The central bank revealed last week that older bills will no longer be permitted for use in transactions as of Jan. 1, 2021. This includes the $1, $2, $25, $500 and $1,000 paper bills. Which means that in less than two years, Canadians won’t be able to use these old bills for anything other than collecting.

The bank points to the Currency Act, which was amended by Parliament in 2018, as the reason for the change.

It’s been nearly two decades since the last of these bank notes were issued. The $1,000 bank note stopped being issued in May 2000, while the $1 and $2 bills were replaced with coins — the loonie and the toonie — in 1989 and 1996, respectively.

