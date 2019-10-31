GSO Images via Getty Images halloween pumpkins scary money symbols as faces

OTTAWA (Reuters) ― Canada’s economy would shrink by about 4.5 per cent by 2021 if a global slowdown became more pronounced because of a higher than expected degree of uncertainty, the Bank of Canada said in a scenario released on Wednesday. The central bank made the forecast at the same time as it released its quarterly monetary policy report, in which it revised its global and domestic growth forecasts while warning the Canadian economy is not immune to global trade conflicts. The central bank said its scenario assumed “a plausibly higher degree” of uncertainty would prompt a more pronounced global slowdown. Watch: Hong Kong in recession as protests escalate. Story continues below.

This would hit the Canadian economy through several channels, the bank said. Weaker domestic and foreign demand would lead to lower trajectories for employment, wages and household income. “As a result of all these changes, household spending, business investment and exports would be weaker and real GDP would be about 4.5 per cent lower by the end of 2021 relative to the base-case projection,” the bank said. The Canadian dollar would depreciate by roughly 15 per cent and “play a key role” in the domestic economy’s ability to adjust to a weaker global economic outlook by helping contain adverse effects on exports and income. The forecast assumes no new tariffs would be imposed and that monetary and fiscal policies in Canada and the rest of the world did not respond to additional economic weaknesses.