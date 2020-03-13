Bank Of Canada Cuts Overnight Rate Target In Response To COVID-19

THE CANADIAN PRESS The Bank of Canada is seen on Sept. 6, 2017.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is cutting its overnight rate target by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent in response to COVID-19.

The central bank says the unscheduled rate decision is a “proactive measure” taken in light of the negative shocks to the economy due to the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada says lower oil prices, even since its last scheduled rate decision last week, will also weigh on the economy.

The central bank made the rate announcement as part of a package of measures announced by the federal government.