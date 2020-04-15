The bank slashed its overnight interest rate by half a percentage point three separate times in March to 0.25 per cent and launched its first-ever quantitative easing program.

The outbreak is having “significant and negative” effects on total supply and demand in the near term ― a reality, it added, that has been amplified by the oil price drop shock.

“Considerable uncertainty surrounds the timing and evolution of the recovery,” the bank said.

Officials across Canada have ordered non-essential businesses closed and have urged people to stay home.

Reduced hours and lower productivity, the bank said, means “capacity in the Canadian economy will decline sharply and may recover only gradually.”

In its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it now expects Canada’s GDP to contract 6.2 per cent this year.

In a flash forecast also released on Wednesday, Statistics Canada said the country’s economy shrank a record 9 per cent in March from February as the coronavirus forced the shutdown of economic activity.

