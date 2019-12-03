Mark Blinch / Reuters The Bank of Montreal logo at a bank branch in Toronto, March 5, 2013. BMO says it will cut five per cent of its workforce as part of a global restructuring.

TORONTO ― The Bank of Montreal’s fourth-quarter profit fell to $1.19 billion as it was hit by a restructuring charge related primarily to severance that will affect about five per cent of its global workforce, the bank announced Tuesday.

The quarter ended Oct. 31 included a $357-million restructuring charge as a result of the bank’s decision to accelerate delivery of digitization initiatives and simplification of the way it does business.

Part of the reason for accelerations is lower margins from its personal and commercial banking business in the United States as a result of reduced interest rates as well as slower U.S. economic growth expected next year, officials said.

BMO didn’t reveal details about where or when the job cuts will occur but it had about 45,513 employees at the end of October. A five-per-cent cut suggests about 2,275 jobs would be affected.

