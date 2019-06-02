Former U.S. President Barack Obama got quite the welcome Sunday after he dropped by Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena to watch the Raptors and Golden State Warriors face off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

This isn’t entirely surprising. Obama is a known basketball fan. He has a well-known tradition of playing a pick-up game on election day. He shares his NCAA March Madness brackets every year.

The former president has been in Canada for the past few days for the latest leg of his speaking tour. He even found time for have a quick pint with Prime Minister Trudeau.

And judging by his reception at Scotiabank Arena, Obama still carries star power. He got a standing ovation from the stadium when he was introduced and shown on the video screen midway through the second quarter.