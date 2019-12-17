Former U.S. president Barack Obama said Monday that women should be in charge across the globe. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything ... living standards and outcomes,” Obama said at a private leadership event in Singapore, according to the BBC. While women “aren’t perfect,” Obama added, they are “indisputably” better than men.

Asked to address his own mindset about reentering politics, Obama replied, per the BBC, that leaders ― often men ― needed to know when it’s time to step aside. The job of a nation’s leader is not for life and isn’t intended to enhance one’s personal power, he said. “If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said.

Zahim Mohd via Getty Images Former U.S. president Barack Obama is seen here in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 13.