Barrie Police Investigating After Violent Arrest Video Spreads On Social Media

Twitter/Azoniify A video of Barrie Police arresting a citizen taken by a witness on Feb. 5, 2021.

BARRIE, Ont. — The mayor and police in Barrie, Ont., say they will investigate the arrest of a man on a downtown street caught on video.

In the video, the officer is seen struggling with the man on the ground, and holds what appears to be a stun gun to his shoulder, threatening to “light (him) up.”

The officer then hits the man on the head with the bright yellow device.

The cellphone video, shot by a bystander, ends after a second police officer arrives and helps flip the man on his stomach to be handcuffed.

WARNING: The following video depicts profanity and violence that may be difficult to watch: