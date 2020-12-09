MJ_Prototype via Getty Images

A Canada-wide basic income could increase the size of the economy by tens of billions of dollars a year and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, a new research paper says. In a report issued Wednesday, the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA) looked at two potential models of a basic income, and found that both of them would raise about 2.3 million families above the federal poverty line. Both models studied would result in larger economies and more jobs in the long run, though how much larger, and how many more jobs, depends on how generous the program is, and whether or not it’s funded by debt spending, the study found. Basic income advocates have long argued the policy would result in a larger economy because, out of necessity, low-income earners spend all their money. So money funneled to low-income households ends up as an immediate economic stimulus. Watch: How the pandemic has boosted the idea of a basic income to fight poverty. Story continues below.

“This analysis by CANCEA demonstrates that the economic return can be actually much greater than the cost,” Hugh Segal, a former Progressive Conservative Senator and one of Canada’s most vocal backers of a basic income, said in a statement. “It demonstrates that when you replace inefficient and punitive welfare programs with a basic income, you support those living beneath the poverty line and our gross domestic product. This is a vital and material part of the discussion our society needs to have sooner rather than later.” Depending on how the program is paid for, it would increase the size of the economy by 1.6 to 3.2 per cent annually, or about $40 billion to $80 billion in added economic activity, creating between 298,000 and 593,000 additional jobs. The study found that if the government relies heavily on borrowed money to fund the basic income, it would be better, economically, in the short term ― more jobs created, higher business incomes. But the cumulative debt burden would make the program unsustainable in the long run. And if it were funded heavily through business taxes, it would slow business creation and job growth. “However, when a program is funded largely or entirely by (upper-income) households, a basic income program could support positive, long-term economic returns,” the report concluded. More cash for investment, more startups One of the key impacts is that businesses’ higher revenues will mean they are forecast to have as much as $32 billion more cash on hand, collectively, for reinvestment. This would mean more hiring. And with Canadians having a cushion of financial security, more people will be willing to take risks and start new businesses, something that will be especially important in the wake of the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Floyd Marinescu, executive director of UBI Works, which commissioned the CANCEA study. “We all know that wealth is created by innovation, by taking risks,” Marinescu said in a call with media Wednesday. “That cannot be forecast, but imagine the impact of people being able to take risks, of going back to school. I would expect this would have a profound impact on our economic recovery.”