The long-sleeved T-shirt, displaying a pair of chopsticks with bat wings on the front and a Chinese takeout box with bat wings on the back, riled critics who said the two were trying to stir anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon,” the firm said in an Instagram response to a customer on Tuesday, without identifying the individual.

It called the image and the post inappropriate and inexcusable, and apologized that one of its employees had been affiliated with promoting the offensive T-shirt.

In a statement to Reuters, Fleming said, “It is something I deeply regret, and my eyes have been opened to the profound ripple effect that this mistake has had.”

On his LinkedIn account, Fleming said he worked at Lululemon up to April 2020.

Sluder did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.