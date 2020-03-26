Bauer Drops Hockey Gear To Make Face Shields For Hospital Workers

Bauer Hockey/Twitter Bauer shared these images on their Twitter account Wednesday of protective gear for front-line hospital workers.

MONTREAL — Canadian hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer is offering to modify its production line to make protective visors for doctors, nurses and first responders.

The protective equipment to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic would be produced at the company’s innovation centre in Blainville, Que., as well as its facility in Liverpool, N.Y.

Bauer’s vice-president of product innovation, Dan Bourgeois, said he’s received interest about the proposal from Montreal police, firefighters and hospitals.

“We say we’re a protective company ... Then why aren’t we starting to [make] protection for our doctors, nurses, hospitals, and their needs?” Bourgeois said.

The company will try to make 2,000 units daily, Bourgeois says.