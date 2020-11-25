B.C. Parents Slam Grade 6 Essay Focused On Residential School ‘Positives’

Krista MacInnis HO/The Canadian Press Krista MacInnis poses for a photo in this recent handout photo. An Indigenous mother in Abbotsford, B.C., says she began crying when her daughter asked for help with a homework assignment that directed students to name "positive experiences with residential schools."

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A school superintendent in British Columbia is apologizing to an Indigenous mother who pointed out a homework assignment that asked students to find “positive experiences with residential schools.”

Krista MacInnis says she was reduced to tears when her daughter asked for help on the Grade 6 assignment from William A. Fraser Middle School in Abbotsford.

MacInnis says she asked her daughter to erase the work she had done, which included the web address for a blog post entitled “Balancing the Biased ‘Genocide’ Story About Residential Schools.”

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed how the residential school system played a central role in perpetrating cultural genocide against Indigenous people.

Homework is a ‘disservice’

MacInnis says she’s since heard from the superintendent of the Abbotsford school district, Kevin Godden, who told her as a person of colour he was outraged by the assignment her daughter received.

In a statement, Godden said the homework is a “disservice to the district’s commitment to truth and reconciliation.”

“We are deeply sorry for any harm caused to the parents, students, families and the Indigenous community at large.”

MacInnis says she’s heard from the school’s principal, who told her he has spoken with the teacher responsible for the assignment and they would both like to apologize to the mother and her daughter.

“I’m disgusted that this could even be something that would fall in the hands of an 11-year-old child,” MacInnis said in an interview.

“I haven’t even gotten a chance to go into detail with her about how horrendous residential schools were.”