B.C. Pushes Back School Start Date For More Gradual Return

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS A empty classroom is seen here at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. The B.C. government is spending $45.6 million on safety measures for back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VICTORIA — Students in British Columbia won’t head back to classrooms on the originally planned date of Sept. 8 as the provincial government looks to a more gradual return. Children will be welcomed back to class later in the second week of September after staff reviewed the latest BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines and school operation policies for COVID-19, Education Minister Rob Fleming said Tuesday. “Having the restart week staged in some kind of manner that would have staff teams together for a couple days before we gradually welcome kids back to make sure that every school — all 1,500 of them in the province — are truly ready to welcome students is a good idea, and that’s the approach that we’ll be taking,” he said. No official date has been set for children to return to schools. Fleming said the government and its steering committee are working to finalize how school operations will work. He said he expects operating guidelines for schools to be released next week.

In the past, students going back to class would return to their previous classrooms before moving to new ones, but Fleming said that isn’t safe now. “That obviously can’t happen under these pandemic conditions.” The government is spending $45.6 million on safety measures, including increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces, an increased number of hand-hygiene stations and boosting the availability of masks. Students will be organized into learning groups to reduce the number of people they come in contact with, cutting the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus. Children in elementary and middle schools will have their learning groups capped at 60, while students in secondary schools will have a cap of 120. School administrators are currently looking at, or have started, changing the physical layout of classrooms and common areas to help students ensure social distancing is maintained, Fleming added. The change in the start date comes after concerns were raised by the BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association last week. The federation called for more time to work on the return to school plan while the association for school administrators asked the government to consider a flexible classroom start date, depending on the readiness of each school. Watch: B.C. Premier John Horgan has a message for young people. Story continues below.