B.C. Woman With Coronavirus In Critical Condition

VICTORIA — A woman in her 80s with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman developed symptoms a couple of days after returning from Hong Kong and India about one week ago.

It is the 13th case of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing Canada’s total number of infections to 34.

Henry says the woman was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B.C. and health officials will contact them for testing and monitoring.

