B.C. Declares Coronavirus Outbreak At Long-Term Care Home

VANCOUVER — British Columbia declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after two residents were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the two residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 following an earlier diagnosis of a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

She said the Lynn Valley Care Centre is now in an outbreak protocol.

The two care home residents are among six new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed today.

“The last two cases really are the most concerning to us,” Henry told reporters, becoming choked up at one point and wiping tears from her eyes.

“The message that I think is so important for British Columbians today is that you need to stay home if you’re sick,” Henry said. “We are in an extraordinary situation. We need everybody to be aware, to look after your children.”