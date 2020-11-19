B.C. Makes Masks Mandatory In Public Spaces As COVID-19 Cases Surge

THE CANADIAN PRESS Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Oct. 22, 2020.

VICTORIA — British Columbia is making it mandatory to wear masks in public spaces, while social interactions will be under new restrictions until Dec. 7 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry earlier imposed restrictions on social gatherings in areas covered by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities, but says COVID-19 is spreading to other places and the order will now be provincewide.

Henry said Thursday the previous measures have failed to decrease the number of cases and the health-care system is under strain.

All worship services and community and social events will be suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes. There are exceptions for baptisms, weddings and funerals, but they are limited to 10 people.

Reduce travel

Henry is also asking people to reduce non-essential travel.

“It has been challenging and we’ve seen impacts on our health-care system as well,” she told a news conference.

People need to treat the second wave of COVID-19 like they did during the spring, when social interactions were largely curtailed, Henry said.

The province tried to limit the spread of COVID-19 through regional controls, she said, but it has come to a point where action is needed across B.C.

Limiting the transmission of the virus has proven more difficult during colder months, particularly from indoor activities, Henry added.

B.C. announced 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province’s total to 24,960. Henry says 17,207 people have recovered from the virus.

The province also announced one new death, for a total of 321.