Do you live in British Columbia and want money from the provincial government?

Premier John Horgan’s government tabled a bill Tuesday to fund the B.C. Recovery Benefit, fulfilling a campaign promise to send $500 or $1,000 to a large chunk of the province’s residents.

According to a news release from Horgan’s NDP, the one-time payment is meant to help “ease the financial impact of COVID-19 for people in British Columbia who have been hit the hardest.”

Assuming the bill passes, applications for the B.C. Recovery Benefit will open Dec. 18. And the bar to get the tax-free cash is low — all you have to do is live in B.C. and make under a certain amount annually.

Here’s what you need to know about applying.

Who gets it and what can you get?

According to a government release, more than 3.7 million B.C. residents will qualify for one benefit or the other. The benefit will take two forms: