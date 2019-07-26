At Least 4 Dead In B.C. Float Plane Crash

VICTORIA — Four people have been confirmed dead in a float plane crash on an uninhabited island off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

Lt. Chelsea Dubeau with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said they received word Friday afternoon that a Cessna 208 float plane had crashed on Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres off the northern end of Vancouver Island.

Dubeau said the BC Ferries vessel Northern Sea Wolf was on scene quickly because it was nearby and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter, Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo fixed-wing plane were all dispatched to lend assistance.