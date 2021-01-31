B.C. Host, Guests Receive $17,000 In Fines At Makeshift Home 'Nightclub'

THE CANADIAN PRESS A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2021.

VANCOUVER — Police have arrested a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse and issued fines against him and his suspected guests totaling more than $17,000.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the case should be a lesson to anyone caught hosting a party in violation of provincial measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says police launched an investigation a week ago after a witness called police to report a large party inside the downtown apartment.

Addison says officers issued numerous fines to a 42-year-old host who was allegedly working as a doorman but refused to open the door and was defiant with police.