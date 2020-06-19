B.C. Ports Quiet As Workers Stop Operations In Support Of Juneteenth

VANCOUVER — Ports along the West Coast of Canada and the United States were quiet Friday as workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union stopped operations to support racial equality and social justice. A statement from the union said the eight-hour action was to honour Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States on June 19, 1865. The union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, British Columbia, south to California and Hawaii. A statement posted by the Canadian union, which is autonomous from its U.S. counterpart, says the organizations have “a proud history of defending the rights and dignity of people.”

Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS A container ship is unloaded at port in Vancouver on Dec. 23, 2012.

In the United States, the traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday as Americans marked Juneteenth after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism. In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation — the Civil War-era order that declared all slaves free in Confederate territory — Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or car-caravan protests. In Toronto, hundreds of protesters staged a peaceful sit in where they blocked two major downtown roads. There was a festive atmosphere with songs playing from loudspeakers, protesters dancing and people shouting anti-racism slogans in front of Toronto police headquarters. People wrote “defund the police” and “no justice, no peace” in chalk on the road in front of the police station, and protesters chanted “Black lives, they matter here.” ‘We’re out here today in solidarity’ Demonstrators said they were happy to see that anti-racism protests were sustaining momentum and had continued for weeks in the city. “I hope it keeps on going ... the system needs to change,” said Leigh Harrison, who was sitting on the ground during the protest. Hermes Azam said he wants the protests to result in police being defunded and abolished. “We’re out here today in solidarity with the protests that are happening around the world against police brutality,” said Azam. “There are far more talented and capable people who can take care of and secure their own communities.” Police officers were at the protest directing traffic and blocking entrances to the building.