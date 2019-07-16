Rabies Infection Kills B.C. Man In Province’s 1st Case In 15 Years

Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International via AP/CP This is an undated closeup photo of the eastern pipistrelle bat, a species that is frequently linked with human rabies cases.

VICTORIA — A British Columbia man has died of a rare viral rabies infection, the first such case in the province since 2003.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the man was in contact with a bat in mid-May and developed symptoms compatible with rabies six weeks later.

She says in a news release that while the exposure in this case was on Vancouver Island, bats in all areas of B.C. are known to carry rabies.

The Health Ministry is not releasing further information about the man to ensure privacy for his family.

The news release says family members, close community contacts and health care workers who cared for the man are being assessed and given post-exposure rabies preventative measures if needed.