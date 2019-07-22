B.C. Teens Are Missing Near Site Where Body Discovered

RCMP Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen here in this RCMP handout photo.

DEASE LAKE, B.C. — RCMP in northern British Columbia are searching for two young Vancouver Island men whose vehicle was discovered on fire Friday in the same area where police say a body was found. Police said in a release Sunday night that officers investigating a vehicle fire on Highway 37 about 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C., received information that led them to discover a body at a highway pullout about two kilometres from the scene of the fire. They said the burned vehicle belonged to 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, B.C.

BC RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19 yr. old Kam McLeod & 18 yr. old Bryer Schmegelsky who have not been in contact with their family for the last few days & were driving the vehicle found on fire 50 km south of Dease Lake. https://t.co/achxhv1Dj0pic.twitter.com/bFrqKucerL — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 22, 2019

According to police, the two were travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and haven’t been in contact with their families for the past few days. They were last seen in Dease Lake on Thursday travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper. Police said they were still working to identify the male body that was found, determine the cause of death, and whether there was any connection with the two missing men. Police did confirm that the body they found was not that of either of the missing teens.