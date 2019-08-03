GILLAM, Man. — Mounties say divers will arrive in northern Manitoba tonight in the ongoing search for two British Columbia murder suspects.

RCMP say in a news release that members of their underwater recovery team are expected to begin searching a section of the Nelson River, which is northeast of Gillam, on Sunday.

The area around Gillam has been the focus for more than a week in the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who are accused of killing one person and suspected in the deaths of two others last month in B.C.