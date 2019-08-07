Canadian Press Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Police say they’ve found what they believe are the bodies of B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod in Manitoba after an intensive nationwide search.

Jane MacLatchy, the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said officers located two male bodies in dense brush Wednesday morning, approximately 8 km from where they had previously found a burned vehicle.

MacLatchy said an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identities and cause of death, but police feel confident it is Schmegelsky and McLeod.