Police say they’ve found what they believe are the bodies of B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod in Manitoba after an intensive nationwide search.
Jane MacLatchy, the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said officers located two male bodies in dense brush Wednesday morning, approximately 8 km from where they had previously found a burned vehicle.
MacLatchy said an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identities and cause of death, but police feel confident it is Schmegelsky and McLeod.
Police searched the town of Gillam, Manitoba for nearly a week, then focusing their efforts on the Nelson River after a damaged aluminum boat was found on its shore. On Aug. 2, the RCMP found several items near the river they said were “directly linked” to the suspects.
McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted in connection to three murders. Chynna Deese, a 24-year-old American and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler, a 23-year-old Australian, were found shot to death on July 15 on the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, B.C.
The body of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck was found 470 kilometres from Deese and Fowler, near a truck the suspects has abandoned and set on fire. They’ve been charged with second-degree murder for his death.
Watch: B.C. murder victim Lucas Fowler remembered at funeral in Australia. Story continues below.
The police search for the teens extended from B.C. to parts of Northern Manitoba after a tip from an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group.
MacLatchy thanked residents of the Gillam area and RCMP officers for the long, intensive search.
“Your lives have been disrupted,” she said. “Many of you lived with uncertainty and fear.”
More to come.