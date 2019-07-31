RCMP Manitoba/Twitter RCMP officers search homes and buildings in the Gillam, Manitoba.

WINNIPEG — The RCMP are scaling back the search for two British Columbia murder suspects in remote northern Manitoba. Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said over the past week officers have searched more than 11,000 square kilometres of wilderness using the best technology available and have found no sign of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod Police have also canvassed more than 500 homes in the Gillam area, searched abandoned buildings, rail lines and hydro corridors. They have used all-terrain vehicles, drones, helicopters and planes to cover the landscape of muskeg, dense forest, lakes and rivers.

Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past 7 days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area. However, #rcmpmb continues to remind the public that it is possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance & are no longer in the area — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

"I think we've done everything we can and pulled out all the stops," MacLatchy told a news conference in Winnipeg. "It's just a very tough place to find somebody who doesn't want to be found." MacLatchy emphasized that the search in the Gillam area is not over, but resources will be scaled down over the next week. Military aircraft that were helping with the search have pulled out but are available if needed again, she said. Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck, whose body was found earlier this month in northern B.C.

Police also consider the men suspects in the shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, who were found dead on the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, B.C. Schmegelsky and McLeod were initially thought to be missing persons but were later named as suspects in the killings. After a few sightings across the Prairies, a burned-out vehicle the pair had been travelling in was located near Gillam.