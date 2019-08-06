NEWS
RCMP Find Items Linked To B.C. Murder Suspects Near Manitoba River

Police had previously called off an underwater search of Nelson River.

RCMP officers in Manitoba search for murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

GILLAM, Man. — RCMP in northern Manitoba say they have found several items linked to two murder suspects from British Columbia.

Mounties did not say what the items are but that they were found on the shore of the Nelson River.

Mounties searched the river near Gillam over the weekend after a damaged aluminum boat was discovered there Friday.

They said a dive team conducted an underwater search “of significant areas of interest” on Sunday.

The area has been the focus for more than a week in the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who are suspects in the killings of three people last month in northern B.C.

The news comes after RCMP said last week they would be scaling back their manhunt in the Gillam area, where a burned-out vehicle the suspects had been travelling in was found.

