The Canadian Press Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on July 23, 2019.

VANCOUVER — The RCMP say two British Columbia men who led police on a cross-Canada manhunt died by what appears to be suicide by gunfire.

Police say Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod appeared to be dead for a number of days before their bodies were found in northern Manitoba but the exact time of their deaths isn’t known.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, and were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Dease and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

More to come.