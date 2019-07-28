Canadian Press Security camera images of suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during a news conference.

GILLAM, Man. — Police are following up on a tip that two B.C. homicide suspects were seen southwest of Gillam, the northern Manitoba community that has been the focus of their search since last week. RCMP posted an update on Twitter late Sunday afternoon saying they were sending resources to York Landing, about 90 kilometres from Gillam, to investigate a tip that the two suspects may be in or near the community. The tweet said residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area, and officers will continue to update the public as information becomes available. WATCH: Here’s what we know about the suspects.

James Favel of the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group, said it was some of his group’s volunteers who reported the sighting to police after they saw two suspicious men while patrolling York Landing on Sunday afternoon. ``These two gentleman matched the description that they were looking for so they immediately called RCMP and alerted them to the presence, and now there is all kinds of things happening over there,″ Favel, who is the group’s executive director, told the Canadian Press in an interview from Winnipeg. ``These two guys definitely stood out.″ Favel said the pair bolted as soon as they were spotted.

Officials have yet to confirm whether the duo was Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod of Port Alberni, B.C., are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck. They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. A burned-out Toyota RAV4 the teens were travelling in was found near Gillam last week. Police said earlier Sunday that they had received more than 200 tips over the course of five days, but none that convinced investigators to believe the pair had left the bug-infested and bog-strewn landscape surrounding the tiny northern Manitoba community of Gillam. They said it’s critical that all Canadians remain vigilant until the duo is apprehended.

Helped by tracking dogs and drones, police went door to door over the weekend, checking every residence and abandoned building in and around Gillam as townsfolk maintained their own stressful vigil for the fugitives. The aerial search effort got a boost Saturday with the arrival of a Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with high tech thermal detection gear. On Twitter, Mounties posted pictures of armed officers checking doors, shining flashlights into garages and cautiously preparing to enter a shed. One picture from the air about 200 kilometres north of Gillam showed a polar bear roaming a grassy shoreline. Even though police didn’t think they’d left the area, they said the possibility remained that the suspects managed to somehow sneak out, or that they’d changed their appearance. It’s all taking a toll on Gillam and several surrounding Indigenous communities, according to a member of the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group that was invited by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to help ease residents’ fears.

