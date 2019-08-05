RCMP Manitoba/Twitter Underwater divers searched a part of Nelson River, near Gillam, Manitoba for murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

GILLAM, Man. — RCMP say they will no longer be searching a river in northern Manitoba for two murder suspects.

Mounties say the search of the river began after a damaged aluminum boat was discovered on the shore of the Nelson River on Friday.

The dive team arrived in Gillam and conducted an underwater search “of significant areas of interest” on Sunday.