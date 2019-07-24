Handout/RCMP Leonard Dyck, the third victims of B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky is pictured in a handout photo.

VANCOUVER — A second-degree murder charge has been laid against 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, the two teenagers that have set off a Canada-wide manhunt after three murders in northern British Columbia.

RCMP say they’ve identified the body found near Dease Lake, B.C., as Leonard Dyck of Vancouver.

His body was found on a highway pullout about two kilometres from a burned-out truck and camper police have said the teenagers had been driving.