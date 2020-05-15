B.C. Gives Parents Option To Send Kids Back To School On June 1

VICTORIA — Students in British Columbia can go back to school June 1 on a part-time, optional basis with no pressure on parents to send their kids to class, says Premier John Horgan. B.C. has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve and the province is about to start lifting restrictions on some businesses and activities next week, which will be followed by a gradual increase in students returning to classrooms next month. Parents will be given the choice of allowing their children to return to class on a part-time basis, Horgan told a news conference on Friday. The government’s goal remains the return of full-time classes in September, if it is safe. “It’s our genuine desire to make sure no one feels pressured to do this,” he said. “Our objective here, and our top priority, is to make sure our schools are safe. This transition is voluntary.” Under the part-time plan, the number of students allowed in schools will be reduced to ensure safety.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 6, 2020.

For kindergarten to Grade 5, most students will go to school half time, likely on alternating days, while grades 6 to 12 will go to school about one day a week. Online, remote learning will continue. “This step will pave the way for a cleaner and smoother reintroduction of full-time classes in September,” said Horgan. About 5,000 students, including children of essential service workers and those needing extra support, are already in classrooms. The government announced five more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 140. There were 15 new cases, for a total of 2,407. Education Minister Rob Fleming said the pandemic has meant parents, students and teachers have had to adjust to a different learning atmosphere, which has been necessary for safety, but there have been challenges. “While precautions like physical distancing and remote learning have been necessary to keep everyone safe, it hasn’t been easy,” he said. “A lot of children are really missing classroom time with their teachers and classmates.” Strict health and safety standards will be in place for next month’s return, Fleming said.