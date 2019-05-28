B.C. Soldier's Remains Identified More Than 100 Years After His Death

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images This photo taken on May 8, 2014, shows a small roadside memorial to the Battle of Hill 70 in northern France.

OTTAWA — The remains of a Canadian soldier who was only 18 when he was killed in the First World War have been identified in France, more than 100 years after his death.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces say the remains were discovered in July 2017 near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil and were identified earlier this year as those of Pte. George Alfred Newburn.

He enlisted in Esquimalt, B.C., at the age of 16 and died barely two years later on Aug. 15, 1917, during the first day of the Battle of Hill 70, a diversionary offensive aimed at distracting German reinforcements away from the Passchendaele battlefield.

In a statement, National Defence says Newburn was born in England but moved with his family to British Columbia.

He was assigned to the 7th Canadian Infantry Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force just three days before the battle.

