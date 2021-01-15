B.C. Detects First Case Of South African Strain As U.K. Variant Cases Grow

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s provincial health officer expressed concern as she reported the first South African strain of COVID-19 uncovered in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday the person who contracted the South African variant had neither travelled nor had contact with anyone who did, and officials are investigating where the person might have picked up the virus.

Another person has also tested positive for the British variant of the virus, bringing that total to four cases, all connected to travel.

The five cases of the U.K. and South African variants have been identified in people who live in Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“It is, of course, concerning that we don’t know where this arose. We’re not confident there’s not spread from that person to others,” she said at the scheduled briefing.

“However, at the moment, it has not appeared to have spread in the community beyond the person who we’ve identified.”

A different variant of the virus from Columbus, Ohio, identified this week is also causing concern, she said.