B.C. To Adopt UN Declaration On The Rights of Indigenous Peoples

VICTORIA — British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to introduce legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, mandating the government to bring its laws and policies into harmony with the principles of the declaration. The legislation does not set a timeline for achieving its goals, but the minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation said the bill “is about ending discrimination and conflict in our province, and instead ensuring more economic justice and fairness.” “Let’s make history,” Scott Fraser told the legislature Thursday. Fraser said the legislation is modelled on a federal bill that died on the Senate order paper when Parliament adjourned for Monday’s election.

THE CANADIAN PRESS First Nations Speaker Cheryl Casimer speaks to the press after Premier John Horgan announced Indigenous human rights will be recognized in B.C. with new legislation during a press conference at the provincial Legislature in Victoria on Thursday.

The declaration requires governments to obtain “free and informed consent” from Indigenous groups before approving any project affecting their lands or resources, but Fraser said neither the legislation nor the declaration includes wording that grants a veto over resource development projects. The province also said it does not create any new rights for Indigenous Peoples but rather upholds those established in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights signed by Canada in 1948. Indigenous leaders addressed concerns about a possible veto in speeches to the legislature. Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said making history is not for the faint of heart. “Some people will oppose this law because of their fears about what an era of mutual consent means,” he said. “I want to say strongly and clearly here: this declaration law is not about providing any government with veto rights.”

Consent is the future. Most simply put, it’s about coming together as governments, as people seeking to find common ground. Terry Teegee, regional chief

Consent is about a process to achieve agreement, he said. “Consent is the future. Most simply put, it’s about coming together as governments, as people seeking to find common ground.” Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit said she was pleased to bear witness to the province acting on its commitment to implement the declaration. “Do you hear it? The sky did not fall,” she quipped, to laughter and applause. 46 articles The declaration contains 46 articles, including that Indigenous Peoples have the right to self-determination, which means they can determine their political status and pursue economic, social and cultural development. Another article calls for the establishment of an independent process to recognize and adjudicate Indigenous Peoples’ rights pertaining to their lands and resources. The declaration also grants Indigenous groups the right to redress or compensation for traditional lands that have been taken, used or damaged without their free, prior and informed consent. It’s unclear what the declaration will mean practically in B.C., which has almost no treaty settlements with its over 200 First Nations. Doing business in the province has long been more complex than in other jurisdictions because of the lack of treaties, said Greg D’Avignon, president and CEO of the Business Council of B.C. The hope is that over time, as the province updates its laws to incorporate the declaration, there will be a clearer path for First Nations and industry to work together, he said.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Premier John Horgan holds a press conference to announce Indigenous human rights will be recognized in B.C. with new legislation during a press conference at the provincial Legislature in Victoria.