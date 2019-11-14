B.C. To Tax Vaping Products To Protect Youth After String Of Illnesses

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government will restrict the amount of nicotine in vapour pods and is increasing the provincial sales tax by 13 per cent on the products in a move to protect youth from the health risks of vaping. Health Minister Adrian Dix says youth vaping rates are increasing, putting young people at risk of serious illness, prompting the government to introduce the most comprehensive vaping plan in Canada. Dix says the new regulations, which come into force in the spring of 2020, will also prevent advertising of vapour products in areas where youth spend time, including bus shelters and community parks.

THE CANADIAN PRESS In this photo illustration, vapor from a cannabis oil vaporizer is seen from a driver behind the wheel of a car in North Vancouver on Nov. 14, 2018.