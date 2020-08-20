Several Wildfires Raging Across B.C. Force Hundreds To Flee Homes

PENTICTON, B.C. — A third wildfire near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in British Columbia has been added to a list of wildfires of note and prompted an evacuation order on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Doctor Creek fire, which is located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, was estimated to be four square kilometres in size and was expected to grow.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area affected by the fire.