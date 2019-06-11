This Photo Of A Mama Smooching Her Cub Is Too Much To Bear

@benwaugh/Instagram Photographer Ben Waugh caught this sweet moment between a mama and her cub yesterday.

They say nothing compares to a mother’s love, and nothing compares to this adorable shot of a baby grizzly bear and its mother sharing a quick kiss.

If that’s not a good reminder to call your mom and tell her you love her, I don’t know what is.

Alberta photographer Ben Waugh caught the sweet moment near Bow Lake while road-tripping through the Rockies with his parents on the Icefields Parkway this week.

“I’ve lived in Canada for just over a year now, and never seen a special moment like this,” Waugh, who is originally from Australia, told HuffPost.

In the photo, the mother and baby touch noses as if to say “I love you” or “mama is here” or “yes, we realize how adorable this is.”

Seriously, they must realize how cute they are.

“Isn’t this just the cutest thing you have ever seen!?” Waugh wrote on Instagram. “We were so lucky to capture this beautiful moment between “Marilyn” and her cub yesterday.”