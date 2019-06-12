Beauty Habits You Should Be Doing Daily

Self-care isn’t just something we practise on Sundays. Self-care should occur daily (sometimes twice!) in order for us to look and feel our best. No matter how busy our schedules can get, it’s important to take time out and give ourselves some TLC. In partnership with Burt’s Bees, here are the beauty habits we should be practicing every day.

Brush your teeth with trusted ingredients No matter how tired you are, brushing your teeth in the morning and at night will ensure you have a beautiful smile you’ll feel confident in. Brushing with Burt’s Bees Purely White toothpaste will clean your teeth, freshen your breath, and taste great while doing it, because it’s made without SLS, artificial flavours and preservatives. Burt’s Bees brings you naturally inspired ingredients in a way that’s good for you and the planet, too. The toothpaste packaging is 100% recyclable through a partnership with Terracycle.

Take care of your lips After taking care of your teeth, show your lips some love with an easy 3 step routine for beautiful, healthy looking lips. First, exfoliate with Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub, made with honey crystals that gently buff away any rough, dry skin. Then, use Burt’s Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment made with 100% natural ceramide that helps repair your lips natural moisture barrier leaving them feeling soft and smooth. It acts as the perfect primer to Burt’s Bees Lip Balm.

Remove your makeup The skin renews itself at night, so it’s crucial to wash your face and remove any makeup before going to bed. If makeup is left on, the skin can’t breathe properly and the oil will begin to clog your pores and may cause breakouts. Leaving makeup on overnight will further age your skin because you’re not allowing the old, dead skin to shed. In order to maintain a radiant, youthful complexion, you should wash your face before you hit the hay.

Take a Hot Bath Settling into warm water is good for the body, mind and joints. The heat gets your blood moving while relaxing sore or tight muscles. If you’re fighting off a cold, that’s even more of a reason to run the faucet, as the steam from a hot bath (or shower) is known to soothe a stuffy nose and bad cough. A good night’s sleep is associated with a lot of health benefits and a hot bath is one way to ensure you doze off as soon as your head hits the pillow.

Apply Toner Before Moisturizer Toner is a crucial part in taking care of your skin. Get in the habit of applying Burt’s Bees Rosewater Toner after washing your face and before moisturizing. Picture your skin as a sponge: applying toner on your skin can help other products you apply afterward absorb more easily and effectively. .

Don’t Forget Sunscreen Doesn’t matter if it’s summer or winter, sunscreen is vital in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause age spots, freckles and even skin cancer. The Canadian Dermatology Association recommends applying an SPF of 30 or higher at least 15 minutes before heading outdoors and to reapply every 2 hours to stay protected.

