Steve Russell via Getty Images Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket as the Toronto Raptors lose to the Golden State Warriors in game five of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto. June 10.

TORONTO — Several thousand Bell Fibe customers were left hanging in the pivotal last moments of Game 5 at the NBA Finals when their TV signals went dark.

Toronto Raptors fans took to social media to fume over a technical glitch that caused them to miss the last 30 seconds of the match, as their team trailed the Golden State Warriors by a mere point.

Bell spokesman Marc Choma confirmed “several thousand customers” experienced a drop in Bell Fibe service on Monday night.

He says the problem was tied to a “hardware malfunction” that knocked out all of the TV channels for about 10 minutes.

