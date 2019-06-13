Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press A Bell store at the Cataraqui Shopping Centre in Kingston, Ont.

Bell Canada has matched competitor Rogers and has announced an unlimited wireless data plan. Bell’s plan will set you back $75 a month, similar in price to Rogers’ plans, and like Rogers, users’ download speeds will be slowed down after 10 gigabytes of usage. The Bell Mobility site says the offer is available until June 30.

The move by Bell and Rogers is widely seen as a response to the aggressive expansion of Freedom Mobile, the upstart brand that owner Shaw Communications is hoping to turn into Canada’s fourth national wireless provider.