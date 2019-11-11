Hero Images via Getty Images Taking a short break outdoors can leave you feeling refreshed and more energized to get back to your daily tasks.

Welcome to Tiny Habits, HuffPost Canada’s (almost) daily guide to helping you pick up an easy, everyday ritual that can make your life a bit better, in a small but significant way. Canadians are stressed out, anxious, and are feeling disconnected from each other. Every Monday through Friday, we’ll share a tiny tip to help you feel good. We’ve got your back.

Today’s Tiny Habit: Get some fresh air!

For whenever you’re feeling: Sluggish, tired, stressed.

What it is: With snow starting to hit parts of Canada, it’s only natural to want to stay inside and re-watch “Succession” (this definitely isn’t us ... ) but you actually need fresh air on a regular basis to feel good.

Now, we’re not saying you have to pick up winter running, but just getting outside for a few minutes a day can do wonders for your mood.

“While there is no magical ‘fresh-air cure,’ there are clearly both physical and emotional health benefits to spending more time outside in the fresh air,” Dr. Eric Morley, a pediatrician at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in California, told SheKnows.

However, we recognize that not everybody lives in an area that has good air quality, so stepping outside or opening up a window to let air in might not be as beneficial as say, being in nature. If that’s the case, go for a hike in the woods, or find a trail or park that’s just outside the city where you can go for a walk or have a picnic.

“If you live in an area that tends to get good air quality, then go ahead and open your windows and take a deep breath,” Dr. Jimmy Johannes, a pulmonologist at Long Beach Medical Center in California, told SheKnows.

How it can help:

Fresh air energizes

Studies show that being outdoors, surrounded by nature and fresh air, increases energy by 90 per cent.

“Nature is fuel for the soul,” Richard Ryan, researcher and professor of psychology at the University of Rochester, said in a university press release. “Often when we feel depleted we reach for a cup of coffee, but research suggests a better way to get energized is to connect with nature.”

Ryan, who authored a series of studies in the Journal of Environmental Psychology on the effects of being outdoors, noted that you don’t have to be outside for hours to get the benefits. Being outdoors for just 20 minutes a day was enough to boost vitality levels.

