Mark Humphrey/ASSOCIATED PRESS Benjamin Keough, far right, is seen with his sister Riley Keough, far left, grandmother Priscilla Presley, and mother Lisa Marie, second from right, at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.

LOS ANGELES — The son of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died by suicide Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also has twins from another marriage.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry. 💔😢 I'm here. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 12, 2020